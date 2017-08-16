Texas Bathroom Bills goes down the drain for a second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Texas "Bathroom Bill" goes down the drain for the second time this year in a twenty-nine day special session held in Austin.

Late Tuesday night Senate Bill 6, dubbed as the Bathroom Bill, came to a sudden end after failing to make it to the house.

The controversial bill has been a hot topic in Texas since North Carolina faced backlash for passing a similar bill in 2016.

If passed, the bill would enforce a law restricting bathroom use to transgenders in public schools, government buildings, and public universities based on biological sex.

Governor Abott has yet to rule out a second special session. Makes us wonder if victory prevailed or if the fight is far from over.

