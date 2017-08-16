× Trump shuts down business councils after more CEOs quit

After eight executives quit his manufacturing councils in the wake of his Charlottesville comments, Trump just tweeted that he is “ending” both of his advisory councils:

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

What were these councils?

Trump set up the manufacturing council in January to hear top business leaders’ advice on revitalizing American manufacturing, a major focus of his campaign.

The Strategic and Policy Forum, which was separate from the manufacturing council, was a group of business executives who were tapped to advise Trump on the economy. Elon Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, quit this council in June over Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

What Trump said yesterday:

Asked why CEOs were leaving during yesterday’s news conference, here’s what Trump said:

“Because they’re not taking their job seriously as it pertains to this country. We want jobs, manufacturing in this country. If you look at some of those people that you’re talking about, they’re outside of the country. They’re having a lot of their product made outside. If you look at Merck, as an example, take a look at where their product is made. It’s made outside of our country. We want products made in the country. Now, I have to tell you, some of the folks that will leave, they’re leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside. And I’ve been lecturing them, including the gentleman that you’re referring to, about you have to bring it back to this country. You can’t do it necessarily in Ireland and all of these other places. You have to bring this work back to this country. That’s what I want. I want manufacturing to be back into the United States so that American workers can benefit.”