West Oaks Mall burglarized again; HPD arrests 2 suspects

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested two of three men after the West Oaks Mall was broken into for the second time in a row Wednesday morning, authorities said. The third suspect remains on the run.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at 2:30 a.m. and found a broken window at a main entrance facing Highway 6. Investigators said the three men broke into the mall and then burglarized a several stories; including a cell phone store, shoe store and clothing store.

Officers set up an area around the mall, but one of the suspects managed to escape.

Investigators said one of the captured men was injured after cutting his hand while breaking into a window.