What’s to come of Confederate statues in Houston?

HOUSTON -- Why is it that violent acts of terrorism, like the horrifying scene in Charlottesville, only add fuel to the fire, calling for the removal of all Confederate statues nation-wide?

Here in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner is considering removing two city landmarks-- the Spirit of Confederacy in Sam Houston Park and the Dowling Statue at Hermann Park.

Religious and political leaders met at City Hall to show solidarity with the victims of Charlottesville, a clear message that criminal acts of this nature will not be tolerated.

It`s true, violence can spark anywhere. The important thing now is where do we go from here?