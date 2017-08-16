× Young boy sustains burns after child throws unknown chemical into fire, authorities say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A young child in Liberty County sustained burns on his body after another child threw an unknown chemical into a small nearby fire, authorities said.

The incident happened around noon on Wednesday when several young family members were playing in their grandparents’ yard on SH 146 North in the Tarkington area. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the chemical caused a flash fire, resulting in the six-year-old boy getting burned.

Officials said the boy has non-life threatening burns to his upper torso, chest and face.

He was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston for treatment.