Barber accused of touching himself during children’s haircuts in Spring

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after the suspect was accused of pleasuring himself while cutting children’s hair at a barber shop in the Spring area.

Jeremiah Sigueido, 31, faces indecent expose to a child charges.

Investigators said a woman brought her three small sons to the barbershop in the 23300 block of Aldine Westfield Drive, where the family was appointed to Siguedo as clients.

During their visit, deputies said the mother found it suspicious that Siguedo was taking multiple breaks while cutting the boys’ hair. The sheriff’s office said during one of the breaks, the mother decided to follow Siguedo.

Officers said the mother looked into the room and allegedly saw Siguedo masturbating while staring in the direction of the mother and her children.

Siqueido was booked at the Harris County Jail, where his bond is set at $5,000.