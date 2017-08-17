× Basketball game turns to gunfight at north Houston park, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a basketball game at a north Houston park turned into a shootout.

But no basketballs were involved— just bullets.

Investigators said several men were shooting hoops at Patrick Milton Park on Jensen Road when a fight broke. People were betting during the game right before the shots rang out, police said.

Officers were able to respond quickly and follow one car leaving the court right after the shooting. The men inside the vehicle were arrested, but no word on whether they were involved in the shooting.

No injuries have been reported.