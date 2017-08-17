× Car bursts into flames on Southwest Freeway, firefighters say

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a burning car Thursday morning.

The car’s owner was driving southbound on the Southwest Freeway around 2:15 a.m. when he saw smoke coming from under the vehicle’s hood. The driver pulled over to the side of the road and when he stopped the car burst into flames, investigators said.

Firefighters said the driver was able to exit the car safely, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was successfully extinguished.