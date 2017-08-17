× Dickinson police nab mass burglary suspect with social media help

DICKINSON, Texas — The Dickinson Police Department has arrested a man accused of burglarizing multiple businesses throughout Dickinson, authorities said.

Jesus Ortega-Torres, 20, is charged with burglary of a building. The police department said several businesses near the 4400 block of SH 3 were hit in overnight burglaries on Aug. 12 – Aug. 16.

Investigators said video taken at one of the establishments shows a man with numerous tattoos committing the robberies. The footage was shared on a social media, which helped detectives identify Ortega-Torres as a possible suspect.

Officers found the suspect in the 3400 block of I-45 and arrested him for possession of marijuana.

He was later charged in relation to the burglaries. The department will continue its investigation, and it’s possible the suspect could face additional charges. Burglary of a building is punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a possible fine of $10,000.

Ortega-Torres was given a $20,000 bond.

Dickinson police would like to thank the public for sharing information that led to the suspect’s arrest.