Down syndrome has almost ‘disappeared’ in Iceland due to abortions, report says

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND -- Iceland is on the verge of completely eliminating Down syndrome. According to a CBS report, just one or two children with Down syndrome are born in Iceland per year.

How you ask? Through abortion.

You see, prenatal testing is optional, but doctors are required to tell women that it is an option by law.

Of the women who choose to take the test, close to 100 percent terminate their pregnancy if the results come back positive for Down syndrome.

Olivia Corso from Boston found out her daughter Scarlett was going to have Down syndrome when she was a month and a half pregnant.

"I feel like doctors, even in the United States, they don't convince you to abort, but they highly suggest and keep asking you, " she said."Told me that my life was going to be so hard, that I wouldn't be able to do the things that I'm pretty much doing now. But to me, it didn't matter. It won't be work because she's going to be my baby."

Olivia says she understands why some people choose to abort, but to her, it's telling someone they're not worthy of life.

"Everyone should have a chance to live, no matter what," she said.

The report has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media, too.

Actress Patricia Heaton even wrote about it on Twitter.

And Texas's very own Blake's Snow Shack also had something to say about the report, writing, "I can tell you Iceland has it wrong."

