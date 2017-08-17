Elderly couple finds naked man taking a shower in their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — What would you do if you found a naked stranger in your shower?

Well, that's what happened to a California woman named Joyce Penwright.

"I said, 'What are you doing?'" Joyce said. "He says, "I thought this place was vacant. I was hot, tired and needed a shower.'"

The man apparently got in through an open door while Joyce was at the dog park and her husband was working in the garage.

"He opened this door, yes," Joyce added. "And that was more than I needed to see."

"I had this closed, but that door was open," she explained. "That's how I knew the water was running and clothes all over."

"I mean, he was in the shower...wet. So, what was he going to do? And I went out the door," she laughed. "My dog barked at him."

After she came back with her husband, the naked intruder was gone. But so was Joyce's Fitbit watch!

"Cause it was sitting right here," Joyce pointed out. "I went after him. I said, 'If you'll give me my watch back, I won't call the police.' And he started running. I wasn't letting him out of my sight, that's for sure."

The San Diego Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and arrested the intruder, who cops identified as Jerald Wayne Harris, 47, who was out on parole for burglary and on a sexual assault registry!

"Could have been a lot worse," Joyce soberly realized. "Yeah, I got chills just thinking about it."

From now on, she'll probably be extra careful every time she takes a shower!