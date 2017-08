× Houston police officer relieved of duty after DWI arrest

HOUSTON — A veteran of 25 years at the Houston Police Department was arrested Wednesday.

Stacey Ann Suro, 47, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Suro has been with HPD since December 1992 and was assigned to the property room. She has since been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs investigation.

Suro was picked up for DWI in the 2000 block of Crosstimbers Drive, court reports said.