HPD: Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Westchase area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car in the Westchase District, authorities said.

Investigators said the incident happened on Westheimer Road at W. Sam Houston Parkway South when a female driver hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear whether the victim will survive.

Police said the driver remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.