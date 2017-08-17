London’s iconic landmark, Big Ben, will soon fall silent to undergo much needed repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, England - For more than 157 years, London's heart has hardly skipped a beat, as its most iconic landmark, Big Ben, has been pealing across the city.

Every hour. On the hour.

But soon, the chimes will fall silent.

Beginning next week, and for the next four years, the world's most famous clock will undergo some much-needed repairs. And it's about time!

The 316-foot high tower has been in this same spot near the Thames since 1858, and known for its reliability. But decades of weather and water damage have caused parts of the metal and stonework of the Elizabeth Tower to crumble. Returning it to jolly good condition is critical for long-term preservation.

Next Monday at noon, Big Ben's big bong will be heard for the last time for quite some time. The keeper of the clock says while it's being fixed, important national events like New Year's Eve will be the only time the sound of silence is broken.