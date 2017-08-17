Man accused of breaking into parents’ home taken into custody after SWAT standoff

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a SWAT standoff in the Vancouver area.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Northeast 119th Street at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The homeowners reported that their son, who does not live with them, showed up and was told he wasn’t welcome.

He was asked to leave, but deputies said he then broke into the home through a secured patio door and shattered the glass.

The parents left the home in fear, according to deputies. Nobody else was inside the house.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported the son, identified as Uriah K. Schlosser, had an outstanding felony warrant.

SWAT members and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. Attempts to have Schlosser leave the home and surrender were not immediately successful.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported that Schlosser was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. He booked into the Clark County Jail on a Multnomah County felony arrest warrant and new charges of domestic violence/breaking and entering.

No injuries were reported.

Northeast 119th Street were shut down from 50th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during the standoff.