× Multiple cars catch fire in South Park, firefighter say

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department has launched an arson investigation after multiple cars caught fire Thursday morning in the South Park area, authorities said.

The six vehicles were parked on a lot between two homes in the 5900 block of Southseas near Crestmont. Firefighters made a check for exposures and set up hoses to keep the fire contained to the lot with the cars. The owner of the lot was at home when the fire happened.

The crews made a fast attack and were able to quickly put out the fire, but investigators were unable to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported.