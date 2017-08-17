State Fair of Texas announces top 10 food finalists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR PARK, Texas — Listen up, food lovers! The world famous State Fair of Texas will start before you know it!

And you know what that means, it's time to take a sneak-peak at some of this year's most creative dishes.

On Wednesday, the state fair announced its top 10 finalists for the 13th annual Tex Choice Awards, and some of the winning items include the Surfin' Turfin' Tator Boat, Fernie's Fried Texas Sheet Cake and the Deep-Fried Fruit loop.

So how do they come up with some of the dishes, like the "Deep-Fried Fruit Loops?"

"It was our kids idea, they said dad let's fry Fruit Loops!" Milton Whitley said.

"Being in Texas, with my Mexican heritage, I obviously know tamales. I was like, 'That's it. Let's make a tamale donut,'" Justin Martinez said.

The top 10 finalists will be competing for one of the three titles: Best Taste Sweet, Best Taste Savory and Most Creative.

And you don't have to wait too long, the winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges at the Big Tex Choice Awards fund raising event on August 27.