Sweet Heat Jam Company a workplace for young adults with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas - Sweet Heat is the name of this jam that offers you a sweet bite with a kick of spice in every handcrafted jar. The non-profit company was created by Nolan Stilwell, a young culinary artist and entrepreneur who happens to have down syndrome.

Sweet Heat Jam Co. employs young adults with special needs helping them gain confidence and practice hands-on skills that will help them in the workforce.

NewsFix was in the "heat" or in the kitchen with the talented jam makers as they prepared a fresh batch.

Click on the video to see first hand how it all comes together.