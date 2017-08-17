× Teacher shoots self at Lithia Springs High School

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA (WGCL) — Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside his office near his classroom.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m.

A spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was self-inflicted. No students were involved or at risk when the shooting happened.

Officials have not released the name of the teacher but say he has been employed with the school for about 18 years.

The teacher was taken by helicopter to a local hospital was in stable condition as of 11:30 a.m., officials said.

“He was able to make contact with another teacher who called 911 on his behalf to get medical attention to him,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jesse Hambrick.

Douglas County’s brand new superintendent Trent North assured parents that no students were around when the shooting happened. The ones who had already made it to campus were redirected to the gym where they waited to be taken home.

“From the moment this incident occurred, we went into safety mode. That’s not a simple process,” said North.

He said the staff at Lithia Springs High School is understandably shaken.

“This is a difficult time for us because the teacher is a part of our family,” North said. “His wife and his child, they are part of our family.”

Parents and relatives told CBS46 News they can’t believe what happened.

“All these kids, I bet, are scared to death,” said Betty Murray, whose grandson attends the school. “My grandson called me and said, ‘Granny, there’s been a shooting, and the principal said to come after me.'”

“My uncle called me to pick up my cousin because he’s at work,” said Yoko Ariza. “Then I found out on Facebook what actually happened.”

The school is closed for the day, and classes are expected to resume Friday morning. Officials with the sheriff’s office said grief counselors will be at the school until they are no longer needed.

