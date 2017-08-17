Teen drug overdose deaths rise 19% in one year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Two steps forward, one step back. Drug and alcohol use among teens is down overall, but overdose death rates for teens are up.

Overdose deaths amongst teenagers 15 to 19 years old rose 19% in just one year.

Court Nichols manages the Taylor Recovery Center, and he sees the devastating effects of addiction first hand.

“It's an absolute tragedy. It's become worse than an epidemic in our country,” says Nichols.

The 2015 data is the latest available, and things aren't getting better, they're actually getting worse.

“The opioid crisis in Texas is exactly that, a crisis. It's got a really, really tight grip. There are other drugs as well, just like in most of the other cities. I know that methamphetamine has risen its ugly head here,” Nichols explains.

But if more and more teens report they're not using drugs and alcohol as the years progress, why is there a spike in these deaths?

“When you're dealing with heroin, now they're cutting it with Fentanyl, and Fentanyl is two to three hundred times more potent than heroin,” says Nichols.

One shot of the wrong dose of Fentanyl is enough to kill.

In 2015, the CDC reported only 772 total drug overdose deaths among teens 15 to 19. That's only 1.4% of the 52,404 people who died that year from a drug overdose. And 33,000 of those deaths were from opioids.

“When I’m talking to families and when it comes to someone dealing with opiate addiction I tell them not to wait for that person to become willing, because the risk of immediate death is so great. I tell them force them into treatment, force them into detox. Every shot could be their last,” Nichols explains.