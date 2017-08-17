× Woman arrested for snorting cocaine in parent pick-up line at Florida school

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman outside a Florida middle school after he allegedly spotted her chopping up and using cocaine while waiting in the parent pick-up line Tuesday.

The Lee County deputy said he was patrolling Lexington Middle School just before 4 p.m. when he saw 39-year-old Christina Hester snort the drug off the screen of her iPhone with a straw, according to WFTX.

The deputy took Hester to his office where he arrested her. A field test later determined that half a gram of white powder found in her purse was cocaine, according to WFTX.

Hester has been charged with cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hester has a child attending the school.