Deputies, Texas Equusearch urgently looking for missing woman in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY – The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Equusearch is looking for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Jessica McDonald, 30, was last seen in the Bayou Vista area of Galveston County. Deputies say there is a great urgency to find her.

McDonald is described as 5’2″ and 120 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 766-2322 or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.