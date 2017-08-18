Face to Face: Iconic film “The Bodyguard” comes back to life in musical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- We all know and love the iconic 1992 film, The Bodyguard. Now the thrilling love story has come back to life in a musical adaptation.

The Bodyguard The Musical is playing at The Hobby Center this weekend.

In case you're not familiar with the story, Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

Grammy® Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress Deborah Cox stars as Rachel Marron. In the role of bodyguard Frank Farmer is television star Judson Mills.

Mills sat down with Maggie Flecknoe to talk about the challenges of taking the film onto the stage. What differences we can expect to see and the same music that will have us singing along.

See Mills and the rest of the cast perform Fri at 8:00 pm; Sat at 2 & 8 pm; Sun at 2 & 7:30 pm.

Click here for ticket info.