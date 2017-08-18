HOUSTON -- Criminals seem to be the object of affection within the new releases. Kicked off by action, is the buddy comedy, The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. This violent flick same some great moments with Salma Hayek, but can the rest of the movie offer something we haven’t seen before in the genre? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s new releases including 6 Days, the true story of a terrorist takeover in London, plus Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum star in Steven Soderberg’s return to cinema; Logan Lucky. Get all your movie reviews on this episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6 Days, Logan Lucky
-
Flix Fix: King Arthur, The Wall, Snatched, Paris Can Wait, A Quiet Passion
-
Flix Fix: Dunkirk, Valerian and Girls Trip
-
Flix Fix: Wonder Woman, Churchill and Daniel Blake
-
Flix Fix: Atomic Blonde, Lady MacBeth, A Ghost Story and Detroit
-
Flix Fix: War for the Planet of the Apes, Wish Upon, Maudie
-
-
Flix Fix: Alien Covenant, Wakefield, Chuck and Everything, Everything
-
Flix Fix: Kidnap, Dark Tower, Landline
-
Flix Fix: The Mummy, My Cousin Rachel, Megan Leavey
-
‘Alien: Covenant’ doesn’t deliver much bite
-
Flix Fix: Transformers The Last Knight, The Beguiled and more
-
-
Flix Fix: What’s hot at the box office for Memorial Day weekend
-
Flix Fix: Rough Night, The Book of Henry, Beatriz at Dinner
-
‘Wind River’ has all the twists and turns needed in a thriller