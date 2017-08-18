Flix Fix: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6 Days, Logan Lucky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Criminals seem to be the object of affection within the new releases. Kicked off by action, is the buddy comedy, The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. This violent flick same some great moments with Salma Hayek, but can the rest of the movie offer something we haven’t seen before in the genre? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s new releases including 6 Days, the true story of a terrorist takeover in London, plus Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum star in Steven Soderberg’s return to cinema; Logan Lucky. Get all your movie reviews on this episode of Flix Fix.