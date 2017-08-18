How will the solar eclipse effect your pets?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Great American Eclipse is almost here!

No, it's nothing to be afraid of. However, you might want to keep an eye on your pets.

"It'll be interesting to see how she reacts," said Jessica Holden, who's worried about her blood hound during eclipse.

Another dog owner, Tom Deibele, suggested "what they'll do is they'll want to try to hide. They'll want and try to go someplace, either go behind the furniture."

Well, that's possible.

Historically, studies have shown some farm animals can act a little weird when an eclipse happens. In fact, some animals can predict the eclipse is coming even an hour before it occurs. Dairy cows have been known to return to their barns, chimps may look for higher ground and crickets might begin to chirp.

But Dr. Evan Morse in Ohio said most pets will treat an eclipse just like nighttime.

"Dogs and cats don't normally look at the sun," Dr. Morse said. "It's something they don't do under normal conditions, so I would not expect them to look at the sun during this phenomenon."

It's probably too hard to keep protective eye wear on your pets, but some owners are worried about their pets freaking out.

"They are asking me to phone in prescriptions or stopping and picking up prescriptions, for anxiety, sedatives, tranquilizers," Dr. Morse added.

Some experts just advise keeping your pets indoors during the eclipse with the blinds closed.

As celestial events go, this is one for the history books, so make sure your family-- including the furry members-- are all safe and sound this Monday!