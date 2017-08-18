Katy ISD has most expensive high school football stadium in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — It may have taken two years, but Katy Independent School District is has finally fulfilled its legacy— Legacy Stadium that is. The end result is the most expensive high school sports facility in the county, registering at a grand $70.3 million!

Mike Johnston Field sits on 43 acres and will service all eight high schools in the district. Twelve thousand seats, a $1.8 million state-of-the-art scoreboard and 2,600 square foot locker rooms. And the views— oh man, are there views!

The district honored Mike Johnston, coaching alum and field namesake, during a dedication ceremony Thursday night.

The stadium will host its first game on Aug. 31. We'll see you on the gridiron!