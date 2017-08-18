Man allegedly tries to sell federal agent 6 pounds of meth in Target parking lot

YAKIMA, WA (KAPP) — A Vancouver man is in jail for allegedly trying to sell an undercover federal agent six pounds of methamphetamine in the Target parking lot on North Fair Avenue.

Enrique Barajas-Rojas, 40, was booked into jail Wednesday on charges of meth possession with intent to distribute.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Barajas-Rojas initially told the officer he could provide roughly 22 pounds of cocaine along with the meth. He later said the cocaine was unavailable.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested him after they found six pounds of a substance which tested positive for meth in his Chevrolet Suburban.

That amount would be worth around $29,000 if sold on the streets.

He was booked into the Yakima County jail pending further investigation.