× Caught on camera: Man steals on-duty firefighter’s car in New Caney, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing an on-duty firefighter’s car in Caney Creek.

Deputies were dispatched to Caney Creek Fire Station No. 82 in the 1600 block of Mystic Ridge Court on Thursday. The firefighter said his beige 2004 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate CWT-4457 was stolen from the parking lot sometime between noon and 1 p.m.

While reviewing surveillance video, the firefighter saw the suspect opening several doors to the building before coming into the fire station and stealing the victim’s keys from a bag. The firefighter said the man also came into the station at one point and asked for water.

If you recognize the man in the picture below or the whereabouts of the victim’s vehicle, please call MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-392-7867.