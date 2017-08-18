× Police uncover kush lab operating inside west Houston apartment

HOUSTON – Houston Police discovered a kush lab inside of an apartment in west Houston early Friday morning.

Residents of the Summervale apartments in the 9200 block of Pagewood Lane called the fire department because of an odd chemical smell coming from one of the apartments.

Both Houston Fire and Houston Police responded to the scene and, upon entering the apartment, found chemicals and equipment commonly used to make kush. Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety were called in to assist with the investigation. No one was at the apartment at the time, and no arrests have been made. However, Texas DPS has opened an investigation.

Kush has been a growing problem in Houston. Last summer, 16 people were taken to the hospital after overdosing on the drug in Hermann Park. Since then, Mayor Sylvester Turner has made getting the drug of the streets a city-wide priority and the Houston Police Department is helping make that happen. In April, officers busted a kush ring and seized 600 pounds of the drug worth upwards of $2.5 million.

While this latest bust isn’t nearly as large, it’s yet another step towards eliminating the problem from the city.