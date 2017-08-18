Producer (Full-time)
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Producer to work in our Houston location.
The Producer must be a strong storyteller who brings energy and is ready to take on a challenging new opportunity! The right candidate will have excellent writing, spelling and grammar skills, as well as knowledge of pop culture and current events. This role will excel under tight deadlines and bring bold, creative ideas for developing the newscast.
Responsibilities:
- Write, manage, and produce content for air
- Creatively use graphics to emphasize stories
- Collaborate with Editors, Associate Producers and the assignment desk to select stories for coverage
- Develop and supervise effective workflow strategies and procedures for multiple programs
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 2+ years previous news producing experience
- Demonstrated ability to track and select trending news stories
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays
