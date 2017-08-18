Rescuers working around the clock to care for 80 sick mini-horses, animals rescued by Houston SPCA; donations needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's a stable filled with heartbreak. Just 24 hours after the Houston SPCA rescued over 80 miniature horses, ponies, and donkeys from horrific conditions on a property in Baytown, rescuers are working around the clock to save the struggling animals.

"Our number one priority is getting these beautiful animals back up to speed with where they need to be, in terms of care," Houston SPCA Director of Communications Julie Kuenstle announced. "Then, getting custody."

Some of the little ponies are blind and some of the mares are pregnant, too.

The horses were starving and dying of thirst in the sweltering Texas heat. Workers say the animals were desperate for any bit of human kindness; even just to be petted.

"These animals have really suffered a lot," Kuenstle said. "They are very highly-stressed animals right now, as you can imagine. They have been through a lot."

Officials say many Houstonians have shown an interest in adopting some of the animals.

"At one point, they'll be ready. And we'll be happy to like start that process," Kuenstle added.

Sadly, taking in so many abused animals all at once is overwhelming the resources of the HSPCA. Since the life-saving organization relies on donations from the public, they are hoping big-hearted Houstonians will help them out at this desperate hour.

"We are supported solely on donations, and we heavily rely on volunteers," Kuenstle pointed out.

To find out how you can help.....just go to the Houston SPCA website.

"It's up to humans to really step in and step up and do their part and take care of these animals," Kuenstle suggested.

Every donation received goes to help an orphaned, abused or neglected animal have a second chance at life. These lovable furry friends at least deserve that much!