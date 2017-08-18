Texans season preview with team president Jamey Rootes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Are you ready for some football? The countdown until kickoff is on, as the Houston Texans get ready for their first preseason game at home against the reigning NFL champs, the New England Patriots.

It's not only Texans fans first time to see the players live at NRG Stadium this season, fans also get to see what has been going on during the off-season at the stadium.

Texans president, Jamey Rootes, gave Maggie Flecknoe a "play-by-play" of all the new features this season at NRG Stadium. The Clemson alum also talked about Texans training camp, and the new Clemson addition, rookie quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

