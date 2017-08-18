Vandals deface Christopher Columbus statue in Bell Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — You might not see it now, but vandals thought it would be a good idea to cover the Christopher Columbus Statue at Bell Park with red paint. You know, the guy who discovered the land we walk on more than 525 years ago.

Sure, the country is in turmoil over Confederate statues like the few we have here in the Bayou City, but Christopher Columbus? Have the lines of history really become so blurred?

The statue, which was donated to the city, was brought to the park in 1992 at the 500th anniversary of Columbus' greatest discovery.

Vandalism is a very serious matter. It may only take seconds to deface property, but the clean up and the lasting effect on the community takes much more time.

How about we all try and set sail for more peaceful times together.

