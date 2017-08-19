Abandoned home is destroyed by fire, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire at an abandoned home Saturday morning.
According to the Eastex Fire Department, around 4 a.m. they were dispatched to a one-story, wood framed home on Warwick and Seven Mile.
When authorities arrived to the scene, heavy flames were coming from the building.
Officials said they were able to make a “fast attack” and get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Authorities are still unsure on what caused the fire.