Abandoned home is destroyed by fire, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire at an abandoned home Saturday morning.

According to the Eastex Fire Department, around 4 a.m. they were dispatched to a one-story, wood framed home on Warwick and Seven Mile.

When authorities arrived to the scene, heavy flames were coming from the building.

Officials said they were able to make a “fast attack” and get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities are still unsure on what caused the fire.