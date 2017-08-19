× HCSO: Man using walker is killed in hit-and-run accident

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Harris County Friday night, according to deputies.

Authorities said around 9 p.m., a 33-year-old man was walking with a walker in the 16400 block of Sunshine Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man died at the scene.

The victim was walking on a two-lane road near a sharp drop-off into a ditch, so he didn’t have anywhere else to walk.

According to Sergeant S. Wolverton of HCSO, the man was involved in a car accident nearly five years ago that resulted in him having to use a walker.

Officials said the driver took off from the scene, but they found parts of broken headlights that may help them identify the suspect’s vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.