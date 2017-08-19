Houston Children’s Charity gives away backpacks and supplies for the new school year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- For the 12th year in a row, the Houston Children's Charity has made sure children all over the city are prepared to start the school year off right!

This year, the organization prepared 2,500 backpacks for underprivileged, school-aged children with the help of The Rod Ryan Show, The Rod Ryan Show Cares, Brand Junkie, HCC staff and other volunteers.

The Back 2 School program was started in 2005 with just one school district. The initiative now impacts thousands of students and dozens of school districts in the Greater Houston area.

Cheers to a successful school year for these amazing kiddos!