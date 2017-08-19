Hundreds flood Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston for ‘Destroy the Confederacy’ protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Tensions were high as hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Houston Saturday afternoon demanding the removal of the Spirit of the Confederacy monument.

Crowds rallied at Sam Houston Park for the Destroy the Confederacy protest, calling the historic monument a "stain in the fabric of history that needs to be removed."

Thousands of people have already signed a petition in support of removing the statue, which became a fixture in Houston nearly 100 years ago.

Due to the possibility of violence, organizers asked that participants not bring any children.

While Black Lives Matters supporters want the statue taken down, counter-protesters disagree.

That sentiment is being echoed across the nation, with rallies -- some violent -- erupting across the United States. One woman was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia for a racially-charged protest.

The Houston Police Department and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a clear message that such violence would not be tolerated in Houston. In addition, no one was allowed to go beyond the fence where the statue stands.

