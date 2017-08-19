James Harden kicks off Back to School season by giving back for JH-Town Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --James Harden kicks off the season with a smile-- the back to school season that is!

The Houston Rockets' all-star guard dished out over 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to local kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Houston.

The backpack giveaway is part of Harden`s Inaugural "JH-Town Weekend."

The three day event is filled with scholarship giveaways and a charity basketball game. Looks like harden knows how to make an impact on and off the court!

JH-Town Weekend continues with a charity basketball tournament featuring current and former NBA players, as well as celebrity entertainers.

The four-team tournament will take place at Rice University’s Tudor Fieldhouse beginning on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a consolation and a championship game on Sunday, Aug. 20

All proceeds from the tournament will go towards funding 3 The Harden Way’s scholarship programs.

Here are a listing of their current scholarships.

Monja Willis Scholarship:

The Monja Willis Scholarship, in honor of Harden’s mother, is dedicated to covering educational expenses for first generation college students from single mother households facing economic adversity as well as single mothers attending college. Recipients will have demonstrated tenacity in overcoming obstacles while continuously striving for excellence.

Lucky 13 Experience:

The Lucky 13 Experience is an internship program designed to assist high school students from neighborhoods facing economic barriers in the Houston metropolitan area who are on track towards becoming first generation college students. High school juniors and seniors who are active in their community and have an interest in postsecondary education will be provided a one-year internship granting them an invaluable experience in preparation for college.

James Harden Scholarship:

The James Harden Scholarship, in partnership with Rice University, is dedicated to students from the Houston metropolitan area who have already received acceptance to the university. It will cover school related expenses over a four-year span for students from communities facing economic hardship. Qualified recipients will exhibit academic achievement, community leadership, and determination to make the world a better place.