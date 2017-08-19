Man’s head, torso discovered in shopping cart in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, New York -- A gruesome discovery was made outside a grocery store in the Bronx.

Two men digging for bottles and cans reached inside a black garbage bag stuffed in a shopping cart left outside a supermarket.

Shockingly, inside the bag was a man's head and torso, according to police.

Like something out of a horror movie, cops say the body parts belong to a 27-year-old woman. Now, police have a arrested a 57-year-old man and charged him with concealment of a human corpse.

Residents in the area had been complaining about a horrible stench on the block all day.

One bottle collector almost made the grisly discovery himself. "I touched it," Terry Frazier recalled. "It felt kinda mushy like carpeting-- wet carpeting-- and I left it alone."

Surveillance footage captured several individuals pushing the cart around, apparently completely unaware of what was hidden inside.

Frazier added, "It was covered, so you really couldn't see what it was."

"It's shocking because it was like just there," another resident said. "It had been there during the whole day, so nobody thought it was like somebody there."