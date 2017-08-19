× Suspects steal narcotics from SE Houston hospital, HPD says

HOUSTON – Three men broke into a pharmacy inside Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, according to Houston police.

Authorities said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. when the men went inside the hospital’s Walgreens and stole an unknown amount of narcotics.

An alarm went off, but the men fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities said no one was injured during the incident.

Although HPD has no suspects at this time, they hope to gain some leads since the hospital does have surveillance video of the break-in.