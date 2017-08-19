Teen charged as adult after killing 2 sisters in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Indiana -- An Indiana family mourns the life of two young sisters who were violently struck by a car as they sat in their living room.

The out-of-control car was driven by 17-year-old Alia Sierra, who plowed into Haleigh and Callie Fullerton's home, instantly killing them.

The girls were sharing an evening with their mom, who was also severely injured. Clinton County investigators say the 17-year-old was highly intoxicated and high on opiates.

In a sobering moment, Sierra appeared in court Friday where the judge upgraded her case to adult court before handing down 10 felony counts,

Christine Smith, Chief Deputy Prosecutor, believes the charges fit the crime, explaining that "When we looked at the case, we made the determination that adult court was the appropriate filing for it."

Sierra's counts range from reckless homicide, to causing a death while operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood.

Pleading not guilty, her attorney will request that she be returned to juvenile court, however, the state is confident that all initial charges will remain.