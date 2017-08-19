Texans fans finally get chance to see their team in action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have been holding their training camp out of state, so Saturday's game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium gives fans their first chance to see their team in person.

The Texans lost their first preseason game last Wednesday when they fell to Carolina 27-17, but rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson looked sharp as he ran for his first career touchdown. His performance has many fans asking when the 2017 first round pick might eventually get the starting nod.

Saturday, also, marks the first time that Texans fans get to break out the grills to do some tailgating.