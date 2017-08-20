Deadly car crash kills teenage girl in Cypress, Harris County deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas – Two teenagers were involved in a deadly crash in Cypress Saturday night, according to Harris County deputies.

Authorities said the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 17600 block of Queenslake Drive when a 16-year-old girl was driving westbound and lost control of the vehicle, slamming into a concrete culvert. The car ended up flipping over, but landed upright.

Deputies said another teenage girl in the passenger seat died on the scene. The driver was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

According to Harris County Deputy Accident Investigators, alcohol was not a factor in the accident. The accident is still under investigation, but speeding may have been a reason why the driver lost control of the vehicle.