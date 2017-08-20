HPD investigates fatal crash on US-59 North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash on US-59 North Saturday night.

Authorities said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on US-59 Northbound at the Beltway 8 exit ramp when a man driving a pick-up truck traveling northbound swerved at the last minute to get on the exit ramp.

Police said the pick-up truck struck the barrels separating the main lanes from the exit ramp, flew in the air, struck another truck with a man and woman in it, and flipped onto the exit ramp.

The man driving the pick-up truck died from his injuries. The man and woman in the other truck suffered minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.