James Harden puts in major overtime for JH-Town Weekend

HOUSTON — The Beard is putting in some major OT for the first JH-town Weekend.

Rice University is hosting the final and most anticipated event of the weekend. A celebrity basketball tournament featuring Travis Scott, Slim Thug and many more.

Watch Harden stir up some sauce for a good cause with the help of fellow teammates including Rockets new guard Chris Paul.

The tournament is part of Harden's Lucky 13 Scholarships and Internship Program that will help students from Houston neighborhoods facing economic hardships.

The Beard also opened his wallet by making a large donation to Texas Southern University.

Looks like Harde'`s undefeated this weekend.

Is there anything The Beard can't do?!