Julian Cadman, 7, confirmed dead after Barcelona attack

BARCELONA, Spain — Julian Cadman, the 7-year-old Australian-British boy who was reported missing in the aftermath of the Barcelona attack, has been confirmed dead by his family.

Cadman, who was in Barcelona to attend a family wedding, was with his mother on Las Ramblas when the van plowed through the crowds on Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 120.

Julian’s family confirmed that he had been killed in a statement Sunday.

“Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family,” said the statement released by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us.

“He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.

“We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.

“We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected.”

The boy’s mother was injured in the attack and taken to a hospital, where she told hospital workers before losing consciousness that her son had been with her, according to Francisco Jimenez, coordinator of SOS Desaparecidos — a nonprofit organization that shares information about missing people.

British foreign secretary: Boy’s death a ‘tragedy’

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sent his condolences to Cadman’s family on Twitter.

“I send my sincerest sympathies to the family of Julian Cadman and all those who loved him. His death is a tragedy.

“The FCO, our Australian colleagues & the Spanish authorities continue to do all we can to support his family at this deeply distressing time.”

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said the department was assisting the family. “His family have our deepest sympathies at this very difficult time. Our staff are doing all they can to support them, working with our Australian colleagues and the Spanish authorities.”