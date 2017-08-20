× Rapid response saves lives and property near Austin

BASTROP, Texas — Just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday emergency responders arrived on scene of a wildfire along Texas State Highway 71 in Bastrop County about 30 miles east of Austin. Moments after arriving on scene, local officials quickly sent out a call for assistance from the Texas Forestry Service and called for the evacuation of about 30 homes in a nearby subdivision.

In addition to the ground resources, 3 air units from StarFlight and the Texas Forestry Service responded, giving firefighters the upper hand in the blaze.

A shelter was at up at the Smithville Recreation Center for persons who were affected by the fire.

At one point 2 campgrounds at Bastrop State Park were evacuated sure to the blaze.

By 9:00 residents of the Royal Pines Subdivision were allowed to return home and the fire was 65% contained as crews began to be released.

The fire was a reminder of the massive blaze that tore through the area back in 2011 leaving hundreds homeless and hundreds of acres burned.

Bastrop County is under a burn ban despite recent rains in the area. Many countries in the area decided to lift burning restrictions however, Bastrop County was not one of them.

Clay Bales with the Texas Forestry Service expects crews to be on scene throughout the night patrolling the fire and mop up to continue through the weekend.

The cause of Saturdays fire is still under investigation.

