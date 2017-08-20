× Shooting outside of sports bar leaves one woman dead, one man injured in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A shooting outside of a sports bar has left one woman dead and one man critically injured in northwest Harris County Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Chulas Sports Cantina on Highway 249 and Gessner.

According to HCSO, two groups of people had a “verbal disturbance” inside the bar that lead to the deadly shooting outside.

During the disturbance, deputies said a 20-year-old woman was shot in her head and transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she died.

A 26-year-old man who was also with the woman was shot in the chest area. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

As of now, HCSO says no one is in custody for the shootings, however, they are looking for two suspects that were involved.

The incident is still under investigation.