× Lockdown lifted; all-clear given after shots fired near 2 Pasadena ISD schools campuses

PASADENA, Texas — The all-clear has been given and students were released after two Pasadena ISD schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Monday after a suspect fired shots near the campuses, authorities confirm.

The shots were fired in a neighborhood near Lomax Middle School and Pasadena Memorial High School.

Officers swept the area in search for a male suspect, and the lockdown was lifted shortly before 4:30 p.m.