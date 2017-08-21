× Controlled explosions, evacuations underway in neighborhood near Rice University

HOUSTON — Residents near the Rice University area are being forced to evacuate their neighborhood Monday morning after hazardous material was found inside a home, city officials said.

To ensure the safety of nearby residents and the public, the FBI, HPD, ATF, and City of Houston emergency personnel are evacuating the area of Albans Road between Hazard Street and Wilton Street, as well as an alleyway immediately south between those streets in southwest Houston.

The FBI and its law enforcement partners are working together to safely and properly dispose of the hazardous materials through a series of controlled detonations.

Due to the volatile nature of the hazardous materials these detonations may create loud noises and smoke with the potential to damage property. The safety of the public and law enforcement involved is our priority.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.